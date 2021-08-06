UFC 265 Weigh-in Results: Interim title fight set, one fighter misses weight

The athletes competing on tomorrow’s UFC 265 fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Houston, Texas.

The event is headlined by an interim heavyweight title bout between no. 2 ranked contender Derrick Lewis and no. 3 ranked Ciryl Gane. Lewis weighed in at 264.5 pounds while Gane tipped the scales at an even 247.

One fighter missed weight. Manel Kape weighed in at 129 pounds, three pounds over, for his flyweight bout against Ode Osbourne on the preliminary fight card.

Main Card

Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs. Ciryl Gane (247) – interim heavyweight title bout

José Aldo (136) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)

Vicente Luque (170) vs. Michael Chiesa (170.5)

Tecia Torres (115) vs. Angela Hill (115)

Yadong Song (135.5) vs. Casey Kenney (136)

Preliminary Card on ESPN 2

Rafael Fiziev (155.5) vs. Bobby Green (156)

Drako Rodriguez (136) vs. Vince Morales (136)

Ed Herman (205.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (204.5)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115) vs. Jessica Penne (116)

Preliminary Card on ESPN+