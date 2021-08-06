HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 265 Weigh-in Results: Interim title fight set, one fighter misses weight

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor tweets and deletes reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent comments: ‘I wanna eat his children!!!!’

featuredJulianna Pena presses Dana White: ‘Where’s Amanda?’ | Video

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov gives reaction to Conor McGregor’s tweet mocking his deceased father

UFC 265 Weigh-in Results: Interim title fight set, one fighter misses weight

August 6, 2021
NoNo Comments

The athletes competing on tomorrow’s UFC 265 fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Houston, Texas.

The event is headlined by an interim heavyweight title bout between no. 2 ranked contender Derrick Lewis and no. 3 ranked Ciryl Gane. Lewis weighed in at 264.5 pounds while Gane tipped the scales at an even 247.

One fighter missed weight. Manel Kape weighed in at 129 pounds, three pounds over, for his flyweight bout against Ode Osbourne on the preliminary fight card.

Vicente Luque interested in Nate Diaz fight with win over Michael Chiesa

Main Card

  • Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs. Ciryl Gane (247) – interim heavyweight title bout
  • José Aldo (136) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)
  • Vicente Luque (170) vs. Michael Chiesa (170.5)
  • Tecia Torres (115) vs. Angela Hill (115)
  • Yadong Song (135.5) vs. Casey Kenney (136)

Preliminary Card on ESPN 2

  • Rafael Fiziev (155.5) vs. Bobby Green (156)
  • Drako Rodriguez (136) vs. Vince Morales (136)
  • Ed Herman (205.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (204.5)
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115) vs. Jessica Penne (116)

Preliminary Card on ESPN+

  • Manel Kape (129) vs. Ode Osbourne (125)
  • Miles Johns (136) vs. Anderson dos Santos (135.5)
  • Victoria Leonardo (125) vs. Melissa Gatto (124)
  • Johnny Munoz Jr (135.5) vs. Jamey Simmons (136)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA