UFC 265 Weigh-in Face-offs Video: Close Encounters of the Derrick Lewis Kind

Derrick Lewis got up in Ciryl Gane‘s face at the UFC 265 ceremonial weigh-in on Friday in Houston. Watch the rest of the UFC 265 fighters get one last look at their opponent before Saturday night.

UFC 265 takes place at Toyota Center and features an interim heavyweight title bout between no. 2 ranked contender Lewis and no. 3 ranked Gane as the main event.

Derrick Lewis has hilarious back and forth with French reporter

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dana White thinks the UFC 265 main event betting odds are ‘insanity’