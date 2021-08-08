UFC 265 Results: Ciryl Gane TKOs Derrick Lewis for interim heavyweight title in main event

Ciryl Gane is now a UFC (interim) champion. The Frenchman became the first French UFC champion after he defeated Derrick Lewis by way of TKO in the third round of the UFC 265 main event.

The fight was all Gane (no pun intended). The interim heavyweight champ outlanded Lewis in significant strikes 26 to three in the first round, 23 to five in the second round and 49 to eight in the third.

Lewis was reluctant in terms of his output and took his time waiting for the perfect shot. In the meantime, Gane was occupying his time in the octagon with frequent barrages. The Frenchman attacked Lewis’ lead leg, landing 37 leg strikes throughout the fight. In total, Gane landed 98 significant strikes compared to Lewis’ 16.

As a result of Gane’s attacks, Lewis’ leg was compromised in the third round. During the finishing sequence, Lewis folded and covered up without a response to Gane’s onslaught. He then turned his back to Gane before throwing haymakers in hopes of an answer. But Gane dropped him and forced referee Dan Miragliotta to stop the fight with 48 seconds remaining in the third round.

Gane is now tied for the second longest winning streak in UFC heavyweight history and remains unbeaten in the promotion at 7-0. With tonight’s victory, Gane is officially up next to face UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

UFC 265 results: José Aldo defeats Pedro Munhoz with unanimous decision win in co-main event

José Aldo put on a striking clinic on his way to victory by way of unanimous decision over the no. 9 ranked bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event of UFC 265.

At 34-years-old, Aldo set a personal record for most significant strikes landed in a fight with 114 (previously 102). The fight was much more of a chess match than a back and forth brawl. Aldo frequently picked his shots carefully throughout the fight, but executed brilliantly.

While Aldo did have a stellar performance, Munhoz did have moments of momentum. But Aldo decisively won each round, and every scorecard read a 30-27 unanimous decision for the former undisputed featherweight champion.

With the decision victory over Munhoz, Aldo is now on a two-fight winning streak in the bantamweight division.