UFC 265 Pre-fight Press Conference Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 265 main card as well as UFC president Dana White participated in the event’s pre-fight press conference on Thursday in Houston, Texas.

UFC 265 takes place at Toyota Center and is headlined by an interim heavyweight title bout between no. 2 ranked contender Derrick Lewis and no. 3 ranked Ciryl Gane.

(Courtesy of UFC)

