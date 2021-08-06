UFC 265 live results: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

(Full UFC 265 live results from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 7, on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane schedule

UFC 265 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 265 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC 265 early prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

UFC 265 live results

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane takes place on Saturday, August 7, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

UFC 265 features an interim heavyweight championship bout between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. The winner of the bout will wear the belt and is expected to then unify the interim title with that of heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a future bout.

The UFC 265 co-main event features former featherweight champ Jose Aldo` as he squares off against Pedro Munhoz. The bantamweight bout will move the winner a step closer to a title shot.

UFC 265 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event – Heavyweight Championship: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight: José Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

Women's Strawweight: Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

UFC 265 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev

Bantamweight: Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman

Women's Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

UFC 265 Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Flyweight: Manel Kape vs. Ode' Osbourne

Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos

Women's Flyweight: Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto

Bantamweight: Johnny Muñoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons

