UFC 265 live results: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC 265 live results from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 7, on MMAWeekly.com.)
UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane schedule
- UFC 265 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View
- UFC 265 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN
- UFC 265 early prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass
NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.
UFC 265 live results
* * * UFC 265 LIVE RESULTS will load here on fight night * * *
UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane takes place on Saturday, August 7, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
UFC 265 features an interim heavyweight championship bout between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. The winner of the bout will wear the belt and is expected to then unify the interim title with that of heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a future bout.
The UFC 265 co-main event features former featherweight champ Jose Aldo` as he squares off against Pedro Munhoz. The bantamweight bout will move the winner a step closer to a title shot.
UFC 265 Live Results
UFC 265 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)
- Main Event – Heavyweight Championship: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane
- Co-Main Event – Bantamweight: José Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz
- Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque
- Women’s Strawweight: Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill
- Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney
UFC 265 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)
- Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Bantamweight: Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez
- Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman
- Women’s Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne
UFC 265 Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)
- Flyweight: Manel Kape vs. Ode’ Osbourne
- Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos
- Women’s Flyweight: Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto
- Bantamweight: Johnny Muñoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons
Leave your picks in the comments
For extensive library of video coverage, check out MMAWeekly.com’s Official YouTube Channel.