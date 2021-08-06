UFC 265 Embedded – Episode 4: Final interviews and photo shoots

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 6, 2021
On the fourth episode of UFC 265 Embedded, Ciryl Gane’s coach describes his power. Jose Aldo continues cutting weight. Michael Chiesa relaxes in his room. Pedro Munhoz gets tea from a teammate. Vicente Luque does media day duties. Derrick Lewis embraces his role as underdog.

UFC 265 takes place on Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The fight card is headlined by an interim heavyweight title bout between no. 2 ranked Derrick Lewis and no. 3 ranked Ciryl Gane.

(Courtesy of UFC)

