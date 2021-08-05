UFC 265 Embedded – Episode 3: Derrick Lewis interrupts Ciryl Gane’s interview

HOT OFF THE WIRE

August 5, 2021
On Episode 3 of UFC 265 Embedded, Ciryl Gane shops for 90s style. Vicente Luque trains with friend Gilbert Burns. Jose Aldo cuts weight to classic songs. Derrick Lewis gets PT; Pedro Munhoz heads to the airport. Main event heavyweights face off across the hotel atrium.

UFC 265 takes place on Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The fight card is headlined by an interim heavyweight title bout between no. 2 ranked Derrick Lewis and no. 3 ranked Ciryl Gane.

