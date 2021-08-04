UFC 265 Embedded – Episode 2: ‘Put respect on my name’

On the second episode of UFC 265 Embedded, Ciryl Gane fights jet lag in the training room. Derrick Lewis game plans to earn respect. Pedro Munhoz prepares for a legendary KO. Michael Chiesa arrives, excited to compete in front of fans again.

UFC 265 takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday and is headlined by an interim heavyweight title bout between no. 2 ranked Derrick Lewis and no. 3 ranked Ciryl Gane.

Look back at the best Derrick Lewis moments on the mic | Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Angela Hill is fight week shredded ahead of UFC 265