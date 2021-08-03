UFC 265 Embedded – Episode 1: Texas Heat

In Episode 1 of UFC 265 Embedded, Pedro Munhoz wraps up camp in Florida. Vicente Luque arrives on a redeye. Derrick Lewis does S&C in the Houston heat. Jose Aldo plans to recapture gold. Ciryl Gane tries to improve his form… at golf.

UFC 265 takes place on Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and his headlined by a interim heavyweight title bout between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane.

(Courtesy of UFC)

