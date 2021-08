UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane – Countdown Video

UFC 265 Countdown previews a battle for interim heavyweight gold, as knockout artist Derrick Lewis takes on undefeated rising star, Ciryl Gane, on Saturday, August 7.

The event takes place a Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The main event winner will face champion Francis Ngannou in a title unification bout likely later this year.

Conor McGregor’s back in the gym and posted photos to prove it: ‘There are no limits to what we can overcome’

(Courtesy of UFC)