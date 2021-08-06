UFC 265 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: It gets physical between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane

The fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 265 pay-per-view fight card participated in the event’s ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The event is headlined by an interim heavyweight title bout between no. 2 ranked contender Derrick Lewis and no. 3 ranked Ciryl Gane.

Watch the fighters step on the scales and face off with their opponents.

(Courtesy of UFC)

