UFC 264 Weigh-in Face-off Video: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

Following Friday’s UFC 264 Ceremonial Weigh-ins in Las Vegas, main event fighters Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor faced off.

UFC 264 takes place at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by a trilogy bout between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division champion Conor McGregor. In the co-main event, no. 2 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns faces no. 4 ranked Stephen Thompson in a fight that could gain the winner a title shot.

Israel Adesanya breaks down Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 | Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off: McGregor kicks Poirier | UFC 264 Press Conference