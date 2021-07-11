UFC 264 Results: Dustin Poirier gets doctor’s stoppage victory after Conor McGregor snaps leg

Dustin Poirier was once again victorious in his trilogy bout with Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 264, albeit by way of doctor’s stoppage after Conor McGregor snapped his leg toward the end of the first round.

McGregor was loose in the first round, he attacked Poirier with a barrage of kicks to both the body and leg and looked good when he threw punching combinations. Those kicks to the leg, however, could have been what set up McGregor to snap his ankle.

Poirier checked one of McGregor’s leg kicks and “felt something” go. After their ground exchange that resulted from a guillotine attempt from McGregor, they had a striking exchange where neither fighter connected, but Conor rolled his ankle when he returned and snapped it completely.

Nonetheless, Poirier won the trilogy with McGregor and will now challenge UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the belt.

Gilbert Burns got back into a win column with a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson in the co-main event at UFC 264.

The story of the fight was Burns’ takedowns. In pivotal points of each round, Burns was able to neutralize the threat ‘Wonderboy’ posed on the feet with effective takedowns and subsequent ground control.

Thompson did have moments of brilliance on the feet, however, with a beautiful flurry of strikes that visibly wobbled Burns. But alas, Burns was again able to suffocate ‘Wonderboy’ with his superior ground game.

With the decision victory, Burns is back on track after ‘Durinho’ suffered a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman when he challenged the UFC welterweight king for the belt at UFC 258 in February.