UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Weigh-in Results and Live Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 pay-per-view event will official weigh-in on Friday in Las Vegas.

The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by a trilogy bout between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division champion Conor McGregor. In the co-main event, no. 2 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns faces no. 4 ranked Stephen Thompson in a fight that could gain the winner a title shot.

UFC 264 Live Weigh-in Video Stream

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off: McGregor kicks Poirier | UFC 264 Press Conference

UFC 264 Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns (170.5) vs. Stephen Thompson

Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.5)

Kris Moutinho (135) vs. Sean O’Malley (135.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin (170.5)

Michel Pereira vs. Niko Price (169.5)

Dricus Du Plessis (185.5) vs. Trevin Giles (185.5)

Ryan Hall (145) vs. Ilia Topuria

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Jessica Eye (125.5) vs. Jennifer Maia

Omari Akhmedov (185.5) vs. Brad Tavares (184.5)

Jerome Rivera vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5)

Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong (185.5)

*Rafael dos Anjos (156) – backup for main event