UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Weigh-in Results and Live Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 pay-per-view event will official weigh-in on Friday in Las Vegas.
The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by a trilogy bout between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division champion Conor McGregor. In the co-main event, no. 2 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns faces no. 4 ranked Stephen Thompson in a fight that could gain the winner a title shot.
UFC 264 Official Weigh-in Results
UFC 264 Official Weigh-in Results
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Conor McGregor
- Gilbert Burns (170.5) vs. Stephen Thompson
- Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa
- Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.5)
- Kris Moutinho (135) vs. Sean O’Malley (135.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin (170.5)
- Michel Pereira vs. Niko Price (169.5)
- Dricus Du Plessis (185.5) vs. Trevin Giles (185.5)
- Ryan Hall (145) vs. Ilia Topuria
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Jessica Eye (125.5) vs. Jennifer Maia
- Omari Akhmedov (185.5) vs. Brad Tavares (184.5)
- Jerome Rivera vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5)
- Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong (185.5)
*Rafael dos Anjos (156) – backup for main event