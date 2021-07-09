UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Weigh-in Results and Live Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 9, 2021
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 pay-per-view event will official weigh-in on Friday in Las Vegas.

The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by a trilogy bout between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division champion Conor McGregor. In the co-main event, no. 2 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns faces no. 4 ranked Stephen Thompson in a fight that could gain the winner a title shot.

UFC 264 Live Weigh-in Video Stream

UFC 264 Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD  (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Conor McGregor
  • Gilbert Burns (170.5) vs. Stephen Thompson
  • Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa
  • Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.5)
  • Kris Moutinho (135) vs. Sean O’Malley (135.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin (170.5)
  • Michel Pereira vs. Niko Price (169.5)
  • Dricus Du Plessis (185.5) vs. Trevin Giles (185.5)
  • Ryan Hall (145) vs. Ilia Topuria

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Jessica Eye (125.5) vs. Jennifer Maia
  • Omari Akhmedov (185.5) vs. Brad Tavares (184.5)
  • Jerome Rivera vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5)
  • Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong (185.5)

*Rafael dos Anjos (156) – backup for main event

