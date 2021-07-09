UFC 264 Official Weigh-in: Stephen Thompson vs. Gilbert Burns | Video

No. 2 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns and no. 4 ranked Stephen Thompson meet in Saturday’s UFC 264 co-main event. The two officially weighed in on Friday with both tipping the scales at 170.5 pounds.

UFC 264 takes place at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by a trilogy bout between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

