UFC 264 Official Weigh-in: Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho | Video

Bantamweight Sean O’Malley kicks off the UFC 264 main card on Saturday against late replacement Kris Moutinho. The two officially weighed in on Friday in Las Vegas. O’Malley weighed in at 135.5 pounds while Moutinho tipped the scales at 135 pounds even.

UFC 264 takes place at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by a trilogy bout between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

UFC 264 Official Weigh-in: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 | Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC 264 Official Weigh-in: Stephen Thompson vs. Gilbert Burns | Video