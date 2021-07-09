UFC 264 Official Weigh-in: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 | Video

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor weighed in on Friday making the UFC 264 main event official. Both fighters tipped the scales at 156 pounds.
The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by a trilogy bout between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division champion Conor McGregor.
Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off: McGregor kicks Poirier | UFC 264 Press Conference
