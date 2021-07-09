HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 264 Official Weigh-in: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 | Video

featuredUFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Weigh-in Results and Video: Trilogy Fight Set

featuredDustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off: McGregor kicks Poirier | UFC 264 Press Conference

Nick Diaz

featuredDana White confrims Nick Diaz-Robbie Lawler in the works for this Fall

UFC 264 Official Weigh-in: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 | Video

July 9, 2021
NoNo Comments

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor weighed in on Friday making the UFC 264 main event official. Both fighters tipped the scales at 156 pounds.

The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by a trilogy bout between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off: McGregor kicks Poirier | UFC 264 Press Conference

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA