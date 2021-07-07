UFC 264 live results: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 7, 2021
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC 264 live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 10, on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 schedule

  • UFC 264 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View
  • UFC 264 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN
  • UFC 264 early prelims start time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC 264 Live Results

The UFC 264 Live Results will load here on fight day.

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 takes place on Saturday, July 10, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 264 features the lightweight trilogy bout between top 155-pound contender Dustin Poirier and UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The co-main event spotlights a pivotal welterweight bout between No. 2 ranked Gilbert Burns and No. 4 ranked Stephen Thompson.

UFC 264 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

  • Main Event – Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
  • Co-Main Event – Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson
  • Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy
  • Women’s Bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya
  • Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

UFC 264 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

  • Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin
  • Welterweight: Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira
  • Featherweight: Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria
  • Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs. Dricus du Plessis

UFC 264 Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

  • Women’s Flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye
  • Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares
  • Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera
  • Middleweight: Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski

