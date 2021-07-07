UFC 264 live results: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

Full UFC 264 live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 10, on MMAWeekly.com.

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 schedule

UFC 264 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 264 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC 264 early prelims start time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC 264 Live Results

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 takes place on Saturday, July 10, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 264 features the lightweight trilogy bout between top 155-pound contender Dustin Poirier and UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The co-main event spotlights a pivotal welterweight bout between No. 2 ranked Gilbert Burns and No. 4 ranked Stephen Thompson.

UFC 264 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event – Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Co-Main Event – Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Women’s Bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

UFC 264 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Welterweight: Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Featherweight: Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs. Dricus du Plessis

UFC 264 Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Women’s Flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Middleweight: Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski

