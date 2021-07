UFC 264 highlights & recap: Conor McGregor snaps leg in loss to Dustin Poirier

Watch the UFC 264 highlights and recap from the lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor from Saturday’s event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

