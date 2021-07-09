HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off: McGregor kicks Poirier | UFC 264 Press Conference

Nick Diaz

featuredDana White confrims Nick Diaz-Robbie Lawler in the works for this Fall

featuredNSAC rules not to discipline boxers, MMA fighters for marijuana use

featuredGilbert Burns: ‘Nate Diaz would be easy money’ | UFC 264 Media Day

UFC 264 Embedded – Episode 5: ‘Ready to break a face’

July 9, 2021
NoNo Comments

In the fifth episode of UFC 264 Embedded, Conor McGregor gets an in-gym haircut, and sits down with Stephen A. Smith and Megan Olivi. Kris Moutinho trains in his room and sits in a portable sauna. Sean O’Malley, Irene Aldana and Greg Hardy get time in the UFC PI Octagon.

UFC 264 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event his headlined by a rubber match between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off: McGregor kicks Poirier | UFC 264 Press Conference

(Courtesy of UFC)

Conor McGregor steals Dustin Poirier’s hot sauce | UFC 264 Press Conference

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA