UFC 264 Embedded – Episode 5: ‘Ready to break a face’

In the fifth episode of UFC 264 Embedded, Conor McGregor gets an in-gym haircut, and sits down with Stephen A. Smith and Megan Olivi. Kris Moutinho trains in his room and sits in a portable sauna. Sean O’Malley, Irene Aldana and Greg Hardy get time in the UFC PI Octagon.

UFC 264 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event his headlined by a rubber match between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off: McGregor kicks Poirier | UFC 264 Press Conference

(Courtesy of UFC)

Conor McGregor steals Dustin Poirier’s hot sauce | UFC 264 Press Conference