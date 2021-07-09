UFC 264 Embedded – Episode 4: Conor McGregor can draw a crowd out on a bike ride

In the fourth episode of UFC 264 Embedded, Conor McGregor goes for a bike ride and gym session in California. Sean O’Malley does media; Stephen Thompson gets a custom robe. Gilbert Burns and Greg Hardy answer questions; Dustin Poirier sits down with Michael Bisping.

UFC 264 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event his headlined by a rubber match between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off: McGregor kicks Poirier | UFC 264 Press Conference

(Courtesy of UFC)

Conor McGregor steals Dustin Poirier’s hot sauce | UFC 264 Press Conference