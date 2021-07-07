UFC 264 Embedded – Episode 3: Sean O’Malley arrives in Las Vegas in Style

On episode 3 of UFC 264 Embedded, Stephen Thompson travels then games; Gilbert Burns gets PT. Dustin Poirier grows his poster collection. Tai Tuivasa targets a pool party. Sean O’Malley lands in style as Kris Moutinho prepares to debut. Jorge Masvidal joins a teammate in Vegas.

