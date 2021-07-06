UFC 264 Embedded – Episode 2: Packing lucky underwear and getting in light workouts

Gilbert Burns packs his lucky undies for fight night. Stephen Thompson runs hills in the heat. Dustin Poirier checks in with his family from Vegas then trains with his team. Gilbert Burns works out in the UFC Performance Institute.

UFC 264 takes place on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event his deadlined by a trilogy bout between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division champion Conor McGregor. In the co-main event, no. 2 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns takes on no. 5 ranked Stephen Thompson in a bout that could land the winner a title shot.

Lightweight champ Charles Oliveira will be cage side at UFC 264 for Poirier vs McGregor 3

(Courtesy of UFC)