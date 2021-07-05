UFC 264 Embedded – Episode 1: Dustin Poirier arrives in Las Vegas with hot sauce

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Gilbert Burns ready for a karate vs jiu-jitsu showdown. Dustin Poirier dives headfirst into the Vegas heat. Athletes relax with ping pong and golf during the first episode of UFC 264 Embedded.

UFC 264 takes place on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event his deadlined by a trilogy bout between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division champion Conor McGregor. In the co-main event, no. 2 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns takes on no. 5 ranked Stephen Thompson in a bout that could land the winner a title shot.

(Courtesy of UFC)

