UFC 264 Bonuses: Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho earn an extra $75,000 for FOTN

Tai Tuivasa, Dricus Du Plessis, Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho all cashed out with $75,000 bonuses as a result of their performances at UFC 264. O’Malley and Moutinho were awarded Fight of the Night bonuses for their three round dogfight, while Tuivasa and Du Plessis were awarded for their outstanding knockout victories at UFC 264.

Tuivasa captured his extra large bonus after the Australian knocked out former NFL pro bowler Greg Hardy in the first round of their heavyweight bout on the main card of UFC 264. The fight could not have gone any quicker. Hardy showcased some technical prowess with crisp striking. Hardy wobbled Tuivasa and went in for the kill, and Tuivasa evidently took exception to that. The shoey chugging fan favorite unloaded a heavy counter combination that froze Hardy where he stood and put him on his back. Tuivasa followed up with strikes before the referee quickly stopped the fight. ‘Bam Bam’ celebrated by doing his trademark shoey and continued to do so in rapid succession as he made his way backstage.

UFC 264 Results: Dustin Poirier gets doctor’s stoppage victory after Conor McGregor snaps leg

O’Malley and Moutinho earned their fight of the night bonuses after an absolute striking clinic that O’Malley put on the short notice replacement and promotional newcomer. ‘Suga’ landed an astounding 230 significant strikes compared to Moutinho’s 70. Despite Moutinho getting clearly outclassed and dominated on the feet, he made the world aware that his chin is made of iron. O’Malley hit him with vicious combinations throughout the entire fight and with the exception of getting knocked down in the first round, Moutihno refused to go down. With just around a half minute remaining in the final round, referee Herb Dean stopped the fight to the dismay of many, as Moutinho still appeared to be cognizant and protested the stoppage as soon as Dean called the fight off. Regardless, O’Malley would have won a unanimous decision and put on an exceptional performance. Hats off to Moutinho, though.

Dricus Du Plessis secured his $75,000 bonus after he knocked out fellow middleweight prospect Trevin Giles with a heavy punch. The fight was fairly competitive while it lasted. Giles landed a pretty jab on Du Plessis but did not put his hands back up and the South African took advantage, dropping Giles with a vicious right hand and following up with decisive ground and pound that forced the referee to stop the fight at 1:41 in the second round.