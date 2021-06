UFC 263 Weigh-Ins: Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards | Official

No. 3 ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards faces Nate Diaz in a five-round fight at UFC 263 on Saturday with a title shot likely waiting for the winner.

The two officially weighed in on Friday with both fighters successfully making weight. Edwards tipped the scales at 170.5 pounds while Diaz weighed in at 170 pounds even.

Nate Diaz lights up at UFC 263 Pre-fight Press Conference | Video

