UFC 263 Weigh-ins: Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in a rematch against no. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori in the UFC 263 main event on Saturday.

On Friday, the two officially made weight in Glendale, Ariz., making the 185-pound title bout official. Adesanya weighed in at a trim 183.5 pounds while Vettori tipped the scales one pound heavier at 184.5 pounds.

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori go ballistic at UFC 263 Press Conference

