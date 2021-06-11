HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 263 Weigh-in Results and Video: Two Title Fights Officially Set

featuredIsrael Adesanya and Marvin Vettori go ballistic at UFC 263 Press Conference

Leon Edwards

featuredLeon Edwards: ‘I don’t know how Dana’s justifying giving Colby Covington the next title shot’

featuredDana White says Robert Whittaker next in line for a middleweight title shot

UFC 263 Weigh-ins: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno

June 11, 2021
NoNo Comments

Featherweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will rematch in the UFC 263 co-main event in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday. The two fought to a majority draw in December in a fight that eared 2020 Fight of the Year consideration.

On Friday, the two officially weighed in with the challenger and champion tipping the scales at 125 pounds even, but Figueiredo had a difficult time making weight.

Nate Diaz lights up at UFC 263 Pre-fight Press Conference | Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA