UFC 263 Weigh-ins: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno

Featherweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will rematch in the UFC 263 co-main event in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday. The two fought to a majority draw in December in a fight that eared 2020 Fight of the Year consideration.

On Friday, the two officially weighed in with the challenger and champion tipping the scales at 125 pounds even, but Figueiredo had a difficult time making weight.

