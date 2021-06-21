UFC 263: The Thrill and Agony | Video

Go behind the scenes of UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 for a closer look at the thrill of victory and agony of defeat for the athletes on fight night.

UFC 263 took place on June 12 at Gila Rivera Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and featured two world title fight. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori for the second time. In the do-main event, Brandon Moreno dethroned Deiveson Figueiredo‘s flyweight reign to become the first Mexican-born UFC champion.

In welterweight action, no. 3 ranked Leon Edwards defeated Nate Diaz, but Diaz made it dramatic.

Watch the full episode exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.

Korean Zombie: Max Holloway “doesn’t have Punching Power” | UFC Vegas 29 Post

(Courtesy of UFC)