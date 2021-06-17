UFC 263 slow motion highlights

Take a closer look in slow motion at some of the most exciting moments from UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 this past weekend in this edition of ‘Fight Motion.’

UFC 263 took place on June 12 at Gila Rivera Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and featured two world title fight rematches. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya picked up his second win over Marvin Vettori in the fight card’s main event. Brandon Moreno dethroned Deiveson Figueiredo to capture the featherweight championship and become the first ever Mexican-born UFC champion.

(Courtesy of UFC)