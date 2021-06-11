UFC 263 live results: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Full UFC 263 live results from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 12, on MMAWeekly.com.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori schedule

UFC 263 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 263 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC 263 early prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC 263 Live Results

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori takes place on Saturday, June 12, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

UFC 263 is a stacked fight card with two championship bouts as the promotion returns to live events in the Phoenix area. Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line opposite Marvin Vettori in a rematch of their 2018 bout, which Adesanya won via a split decision. The UFC 263 co-main event features flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo defending his belt in an immediate rematch against Brandon Moreno after they fought to a majority draw in their first fight. Nate Diaz makes his return to the Octagon in a UFC 263 feature bout against No. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards.

UFC 263 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event Middleweight: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Marvin Vettori

Co-Main Event Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno

Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC 263 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Light Heavyweight: Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Women’s Flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

UFC 263 Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Terrance McKinney

Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Lightweight: Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini

Heavyweight: Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier

