UFC 263 heads to Arizona with two title fights

UFC 263 will take place in Arizona at Gila River Arena in Glendale in front of spectators. The June 12 event features two world title fights.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the fight card’s main event in a rematch with Marvin Vettori. The two previously fought at UFC on FOX 29 in April 2018. Adesanya won that night by split decision.

In the second title bout on the fight card, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno meet for the second time. The two fought to a majority draw in December in a 2020 Fight of the Year candidate war.

UFC 263 will be the third pay-per-view event to take place in front of spectator-filled arenas. UFC 261 on April 24 was the first indoor sporting event in front of a capacity crowd since March 2020. The event took place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. On May 15, the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas hosts UFC 262 with fans in attendance. On July 10, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be a sold-out crowd.

Announced bouts for UFC 263:

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Marvin Vettori (middleweight championship bout)

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno (flyweight championship bout)

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Jake Collier vs. Carlos Felipe

Luigi Vendramini vs. Fares Ziam

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Movsar Evloev

Sijara Eubanks vs. Karol Rosa

Joanne Calderwood vs. Lauren Murphy

Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola

Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

