UFC 263 Countdown: Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz

June 8, 2021
UFC 263 Countdown previews the five-round welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz. The five-round bout will be the first of its kind for a non-title or main event fight.

UFC 263 takes place on Saturday, June 12 at Gila Rivera Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and his headlined by two title fight rematches. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Marvin Vettori in the main event. The two fought to a split decision in their first fight in April 2018. In the co-main event, flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo takes on Brandon Moreno. They fought to a majority draw in December in a 2020 Fight of the Year candidate bout.

Dana White calls Joshua Fabia “f—–g goofball”, sticks up for Diego Sanchez

