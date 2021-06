UFC 263 Countdown: Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2

UFC 263 Countdown previews the rematch going down on June 12 between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. Adesanya defeated Vettori via a close split decision in 2018.

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori have heated exchange | Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Marvin Vettori says Israel Adesanya will be a step behind at UFC 263