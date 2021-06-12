UFC 263 Countdown | Full Episode

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 12, 2021
UFC 263 Countdown previews two captivating rematches, as middleweight champ Israel Adesanya battles Marvin Vettori, and flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo faces Brandon Moreno. Plus, Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz meet in a five-round welterweight bout. UFC 263 is on Saturday, June 12.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. It’s will be the second time the fight promotion has hosted an event in Glendale with the first being in April 2018. That fight card featured the first fight between Adesanya and Vettori.

