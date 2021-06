UFC 263 Countdown: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno 2

UFC flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo faces Brandon Moreno for the second time after their classic tilt ended in a draw nearly six months ago. Watch these athletes train and prepare for their rematch at UFC 263 on June 12.

Marvin Vettori says Israel Adesanya will be a step behind at UFC 263

(Courtesy of UFC)

Costa out, Gastelum in against Jared Cannonier for August main event