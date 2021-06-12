UFC 263 Ceremonial Weigh-ins: The Fighter Face-offs | Video

Following Friday’s UFC 263 ceremonial weigh-ins, the athletes competing on Saturday’s fight card faced off with their opponents in Glendale, Arizona.

UFC 263 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and features two world title rematches. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Marvin Vettori a second time while featherweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno run it back in the co-main event.

Also featured on the fight card is a five-round fight between no. 3 ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards and his opponent, Nate Diaz.

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori go ballistic at UFC 263 Press Conference

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards

