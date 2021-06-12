HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 263 Ceremonial Weigh-ins: The Fighter Face-offs | Video

featuredUFC 263 Weigh-in Results and Video: Two Title Fights Officially Set

featuredIsrael Adesanya and Marvin Vettori go ballistic at UFC 263 Press Conference

Leon Edwards

featuredLeon Edwards: ‘I don’t know how Dana’s justifying giving Colby Covington the next title shot’

UFC 263 Ceremonial Weigh-ins: The Fighter Face-offs | Video

June 11, 2021
NoNo Comments

Following Friday’s UFC 263 ceremonial weigh-ins, the athletes competing on Saturday’s fight card faced off with their opponents in Glendale, Arizona.

UFC 263 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and features two world title rematches. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Marvin Vettori a second time while featherweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno run it back in the co-main event.

Also featured on the fight card is a five-round fight between no. 3 ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards and his opponent, Nate Diaz.

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori go ballistic at UFC 263 Press Conference

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA