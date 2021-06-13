UFC 263 Bonuses: Brandon Moreno earns an extra $50,000 for finishing Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC president Dana White announced the recipients of the fighter bonuses stemming from Saturday’s UFC 263 during the event’s post-fight press conference. Brandon Moreno, Paul Craig, Brad Riddell, and Drew Dober earned the performance-based bonuses.

Fight of the Night honors went to the lightweight bout between Dober and Riddell in the featured fight on the preliminary card. Riddell defeated Dober by unanimous decision in a back and forth battle.

Moreno dethroned flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the fight card’s co-main event and earned a bonus with the belt. Moreno scored a takedown early in the third round of the 125-pound title bout and was able to take Figueiredo’s back. From there, Moreno locked on a rear-naked choke that forced the Brazilian to tap out.

Craig was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus for his submission win over Jamahal Hill to kick off the main card. Craig applied an armbar before transitioning to a triangle choke. The armbar dislocated Hill’s arm at the elbow before the referee stepped in to stop the fight. Hill’s elbow was popped back in place backstage and retained full mobility.