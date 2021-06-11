HOT OFF THE WIRE
Leon Edwards

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 press conference face-offs | Video

June 10, 2021
The six headliners of Saturday’s UFC 263 fight card participated in a pre-fight press conference on Thursday in Glendale, Ariz. On the state were UFC president Dana White, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, no. 3 ranked middleweight contender Marvin Vettori, featherweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, top ranked featherweight contender Brandon Moreno, no. 3 ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards and his opponent, Nate Diaz.

Following the question and answers session, the fighters faced off with their opponents. Watch the fighters go face-to-face.

Nate Diaz puffs at UFC 263 Pre-fight Press Conference | Video

