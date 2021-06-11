UFC 263 Weigh-in Results and Video: Two Title Fights Officially Set

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Glendale, Arizona.

UFC 263 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and features two world title rematches. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Marvin Vettori a second time while featherweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno run it back in the co-main event.

Adesanya weighed in at a trim 183.5 pounds while Vettori tipped the scales one pound heavier at 184.5 pounds. For the co-main event, both Figueiredo and Moreno weighed in at 125 pounds.

Also featured on the fight card is a five-round welterweight bout between no. 3 ranked contender Leon Edwards, who weighed in at 170.5 pounds, and Nate Diaz, who came in at an even 170 pounds.

Steven Peterson missed weight for his featherweight bout against Chase Hooper, coming in a 148.5 pounds, 2.5 pounds over the limit. The fight will proceed as planned with Peterson relinquishing 20 percent of his fight purse.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card (PPV)

Israel Adesanya (183.5) vs. Marvin Vettori (184.5) – Middleweight Championship Bout

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125) – Featherweight Championship Bout

Leon Edwards (170.5) vs. Nate Diaz (170)

Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5)

Paul Craig (204.5) vs. Jamahal Hill (205.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Drew Dober (154) vs. Brad Riddell (155)

Eryk Anders (205) vs. Darren Stewart (204.5)

Lauren Murphy (125.5) vs. Joanne Calderwood (125)

Hakeem Dawodu (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145.5)

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)