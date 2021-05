UFC 262 Weigh-Ins: Tony Ferguson on point, Beneil Dariush misses weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 262 officially weighed in on Friday in Houston, Texas. Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson successfully made weight for his co-main event bout but his opponent, Beneil Dariush, came in heavy.

