UFC 262 Weigh-in Results: Beneil Dariush hits his mark on second try

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 262 fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Houston, Texas. The lightweight title bout is set, but one fighter on the card missed his mark by one pound.

Charles Oliveira faces Michael Chandler in the main event for the vacant lightweight title and both fighter tipped the scales at an even 155 pounds. In the co-main event, former interim champion Tony Ferguson weighed in at 156 pounds while his opponent Beneil Dariush needed extra time to shed off a half pound. After originally weighing in at 156.5, Dariush stepped on the scale at 156 pounds on his second attempt.

Bogerio Bontorin was over weight by one pound for his bantamweight match against Matt Schnell. He was given the option of having an extra hour to cut the pound but decided to stop cutting weight.

UFC 262 Official Weigh-in Results:

UFC 262 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event: Charles Oliveira (155) vs. Michael Chandler (155)

Co-main Event: Tony Ferguson (156) vs. Beneil Dariush (156) *made weight on second attempt

Shane Burgos (146) vs. Edson Barboza (146)

Matt Schnell (136) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (137) * missed weight

UFC 262 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Jacare Souza (186) vs. Andre Muniz (186)

Lando Vannata (146) vs. Mike Gundy (146)

Andrea Lee (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125)

Jordan Wright (185) vs. Jamie Pickett (186)

UFC 262 Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)