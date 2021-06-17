UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler generated $24.5 million in economic relief for Houston

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, announced on Wednesday that UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler generated $24.5 million in economic impact for the Houston area, according to a study conducted by research firm Applied Analysis.

The event, which took place on Saturday, May 15, at Toyota Center, had a sellout attendance of 17,051 and grossed $4.1 million in ticket revenue, making it Toyota Center’s highest grossing event in history. Apart from the bouts and related activity taking place within the arena, UFC was responsible for providing a significant boost to the Houston economy. In addition to the $24.5 million in total economic output, the study concluded that the event also contributed $10.9 million in salaries and wages and supported an estimated 302 jobs in the Houston area.

The event was headlined by a lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler to crown a new champion.

Key Highlights of the UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler economic impact study: