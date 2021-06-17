UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler generated $24.5 million in economic relief for Houston

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, announced on Wednesday that UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler generated $24.5 million in economic impact for the Houston area, according to a study conducted by research firm Applied Analysis.
The event, which took place on Saturday, May 15, at Toyota Center, had a sellout attendance of 17,051 and grossed $4.1 million in ticket revenue, making it Toyota Center’s highest grossing event in history. Apart from the bouts and related activity taking place within the arena, UFC was responsible for providing a significant boost to the Houston economy. In addition to the $24.5 million in total economic output, the study concluded that the event also contributed $10.9 million in salaries and wages and supported an estimated 302 jobs in the Houston area.
The event was headlined by a lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler to crown a new champion.
Colby Covington sends shots at Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman
Key Highlights of the UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler economic impact study:
- $24.5 million total economic output.
- $13.1 million total direct economic input (i.e. direct spending by UFC and visitorsfrom out of state).
- $10.9 million total salaries and wages paid.
- $4.1 million in ticket revenue, a Toyota Center record.
- 302 jobs supported in Houston area.
- $449,000 in taxes paid by UFC.
- The event drew visitors from 49 states and five international markets.
- $611.9 million total media value generated, including U.S. broadcast visibility onESPN and global social media exposure.