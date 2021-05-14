UFC 262 Official Weigh-Ins: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler (Video)

The UFC 262 main event is set. Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler officially made weight on Friday in Houston, Texas. Both fighters tipped the scales at 155 pounds for the lightweight title bout.

UFC 262 will crown a new lightweight champion following the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Top contender Charles Oliveira squares off with former Bellator champion Michael Chandler in the main event. Fellow lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush meet in the UFC 262 co-main event.

UFC 262 Weigh-Ins: Tony Ferguson on point, Beneil Dariush misses weight

