HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 262 Weigh-in Results: Beneil Dariush hits his mark on second try

featuredUFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler Press Conference Face-Offs

Conor McGregor UFC 257 cold open

featuredForbes champ: Conor McGregor takes crown for highest paid athlete on Forbes’ list

featuredAnthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson arrested for identity theft

UFC 262 Official Weigh-Ins: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler (Video)

May 14, 2021
NoNo Comments

The UFC 262 main event is set. Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler officially made weight on Friday in Houston, Texas. Both fighters tipped the scales at 155 pounds for the lightweight title bout.

UFC 262 will crown a new lightweight champion following the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Top contender Charles Oliveira squares off with former Bellator champion Michael Chandler in the main event. Fellow lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush meet in the UFC 262 co-main event.

UFC 262 Weigh-Ins: Tony Ferguson on point, Beneil Dariush misses weight

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA