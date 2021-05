UFC 262 live weigh-in video & results: Oliveira vs. Chandler

Watch the UFC 262 weigh-in video live stream on Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

UFC 262 will crown a new lightweight champion following the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Top contender Charles Oliveira squares off with former Bellator champion Michael Chandler in the main event. Fellow lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush meet in the UFC 262 co-main event.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler takes place on Saturday, May 15, at the Toyota Center in Houston.

UFC 262 weigh-in video

Tony Ferguson attacks Michael Chandler for dodging him | UFC 262 press conference

UFC 262 weigh-in results

UFC 262 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event: Charles Oliveira () vs. Michael Chandler ()

Co-main Event: Tony Ferguson () vs. Beneil Chandler ()

vs. Beneil Chandler () Katlyn Chookagian () vs. Viviane Araujo ()

Shane Burgos () vs. Edson Barboza ()

Matt Schnell () vs. Rogerio Bontorin ()

UFC 262 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Jacare Souza () vs. Andre Muniz ()

Lando Vannata () vs. Mike Gundy ()

Andrea Lee () vs. Antonina Shevchenko ()

Jordan Wright () vs. Jamie Pickett ()

UFC 262 Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)