UFC 262 live results: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC 262 live results from the Toyota Center in Houston are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 15, on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler schedule

UFC 262 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 262 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC 262 early prelims start time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

UFC 262 Live Results

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler takes place on Saturday, May 15, at the Toyota Center in Houston.

UFC 262 is the promotion’s second event outside of Las Vegas and UFC Fight Island since venues began opening back up to fans in the United States. The UFC 262 fight card is topped by Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler, the winner of which will fill the UFC lightweight championship slot vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov, when the undefeated Dagestani fighter retired.

UFC 262 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler

Co-Main Event: Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush

Matt Schnell vs Rogerio Bontorin

Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Araujo

Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza

UFC 262 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Jacare Souza vs Andre Muniz

Lando Vannata vs Mike Grundy

Jordan Wright vs Jamie Pickett

Andrea Lee vs Antonina Shevchenko

UFC 262 Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Gina Mazany vs Priscila Cachoeira

Kevin Aguilar vs Tucker Lutz

Christos Giagos vs Sean Soriano

UFC 262 Weigh-Ins: Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler face off

