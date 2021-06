UFC 262 highlights & recap: Leon Edwards routs Nate Diaz

Watch the UFC 262 highlights and recap from the five-round welterweight feature bout between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz from Saturday’s event at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC 263 Bonuses: Brandon Moreno earns an extra $50,000 for finishing Deiveson Figueiredo