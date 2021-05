UFC 262 highlights & recap: Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler to become champ

Watch the UFC 262 highlights and recap from the lightweight championship bout between newly crowned champion Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler from Saturday’s event at the Toyota Center in Houston. Oliveira became the 11th UFC lightweight champion, taking the slot vacated by the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov.

