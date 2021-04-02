UFC 262 full fight card unveiled, including Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Las Vegas – For the first time in three years, a new UFC lightweight champion will be crowned as No. 3 ranked contender Charles Oliveira and No. 4 Michael Chandler vie for the vacant belt. Also, for the first time in UFC history, a non-title co-main event will be five rounds as No. 3 ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards faces off with Nate Diaz.

UFC 262: OLIVEIRA vs. CHANDLER will take place Saturday, May 15 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. All bouts will be streamed on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The early prelims begin at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will be distributed on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The UFC 262 main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

UFC submission king Oliveira (30-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) intends to make the most of his first shot at the title by delivering another record setting performance. Owner of the most UFC Performance of the Night awards, most submissions and most finishes, he established himself as an elite contender with remarkable victories over Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee and Jim Miller. He now looks to extend his impressive win streak with his best showing yet in the biggest fight of his life.

Chandler (22-5, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Fla.) quickly won the attention and hearts of fans with his debut first-round finish over top contender Dan Hooker earlier this year. Long seen as one of the top competitors outside of UFC, he secured wins over former champions Benson Henderson (twice) and Eddie Alvarez to earn his spot in the world’s premier MMA organization. Chandler now attempts to accomplish his main goal of strapping UFC gold around his waist by taking out Oliveira in a statement victory.

Perennial top contender Edwards (18-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Birmingham, England) makes a quick return to the Octagon looking to restart his momentum after a no contest with Belal Muhammad earlier this month. The owner of the second-longest active unbeaten streak in the stacked welterweight division, Edwards secured his spot in the top five with victories over Albert Tumenov, Vicente Luque, Gunnar Nelson and former champion Rafael Dos Anjos. He now looks to deliver his best performance yet in the biggest opportunity of his career against Diaz.

Fan favorite Diaz (21-12, fighting out of Stockton, Calif.) is set to make his first appearance in the Octagon in almost two years. A member of the UFC roster since winning the fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2007, Diaz rocketed to superstardom following his massive upset victory over Conor McGregor in 2016. He has also secured impressive wins over Anthony Pettis, Gray Maynard and Donald Cerrone. Diaz now looks to remind fans that he is still one of the best in the world and immediately inject himself into the welterweight title conversation.

Additional UFC 262 bouts on the card include: