UFC 262 Embedded: Michael Chandler crosses paths with Charles Oliveira

On the second episode of UFC 262 Embedded, Michael Chandler and Sean Soriano put their coach’s custom pads to the test. Chandler packs a lucky candy bar. Beneil Dariush starts his weight cut with caffeine. Chandler lands in Texas and crosses paths with opponent Charles Oliveira.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on May 15 in front of a capacity crowd. Lightweight contenders Oliveira and Chandler meet in the fight card’s main event for the vacant 155-pound title. In the co-main event former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson looks to bounce back after two consecutive losses against Beneil Dariush.

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 262 Embedded: Fighters arrive in Houston, Tony Ferguson gets in late-night run