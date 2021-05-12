HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 262 Embedded: Michael Chandler crosses paths with Charles Oliveira

May 12, 2021
On the second episode of UFC 262 Embedded, Michael Chandler and Sean Soriano put their coach’s custom pads to the test. Chandler packs a lucky candy bar. Beneil Dariush starts his weight cut with caffeine. Chandler lands in Texas and crosses paths with opponent Charles Oliveira.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on May 15 in front of a capacity crowd. Lightweight contenders Oliveira and Chandler meet in the fight card’s main event for the vacant 155-pound title. In the co-main event former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson looks to bounce back after two consecutive losses against Beneil Dariush.

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 262 Embedded: Fighters arrive in Houston, Tony Ferguson gets in late-night run

